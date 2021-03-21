Folsom police catch up to man in Orangevale suspected of fighting with, injuring officers

A man was taken into custody after two run-ins with Folsom police. Folsom Police Department

The Folsom Police Department arrested a man in Orangevale on Saturday night after two officers were injured in a scuffle.

In a news release, the department said that Antonio Tavera, 26, of Orangevale was taken into custody on suspicion of fighting with two officers during prior run-in with police the same day.

Police first spotted Tavera a few minutes into the early morning hours of Saturday.

Officers spotted a driver who committed a traffic violation, and when they walked over to the vehicle to confront him, he appeared to hide something in his vehicle.

They attempted to detain the man, and he fought back, injuring both of the officers and managing to escape.

Their injuries were minor, although one officer was briefly treated at a hospital. More officers arrived in the area and could not find the man. They did find a pistol, believed to be the item hidden by the man as the officers approached.

Police investigators identified the man as Tavera, and determined that he was on post-release community supervision, which makes it illegal for him to possess a gun.

By 9:30 p.m., an officer saw Tavera driving in southeast Orangevale. He tried to pull the vehicle over, prompting Tavera to flee on foot, heading into a neighborhood near the intersection of Madison Avenue and Blue Oak Drive.

Officers, K9 teams and a helicopter arrived in the area, and residents were evacuated as police prepared to locate Tavera.

As they converged on his location, surrounding him, Tavera gave himself over to police.

He was booked into the Sacramento County jail and faces charges of felony firearm possession, concealing a firearm, battering an officer, resisting officers and obstructing police, according to Sheriff’s Office records. He is ineligible for bail.