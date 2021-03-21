Deadly weekend: South Sacramento CHP sees three fatal crashes within four hours

The California Highway Patrol’s South Sacramento unit responded to three fatal crashes this weekend, all of which occurred within four hours.

In a news release, South Sacramento CHP officials said the first deadly crash was on Friday around 8:45 p.m. in Elk Grove.

A pedestrian had been attempting to cross the northbound lanes of traffic on Highway 99 near Sheldon Road when he was hit by several cars driving up the freeway. He was declared dead at the scene of the crash.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office later identified the man as Lizandro Hernandez Botello, 23, of Lodi. The death was deemed accidental.

The second crash was around 11:45 p.m. near the Valley Hi/North Laguna neighborhood. A motorcyclist on a 2012 Yamaha R6 was driving on Cliffrest Drive near Olander Way and crashed into the back of a parked Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck. The rider’s name has not yet been released by coroner’s officials.

The third crash occurred near Rosemont early Saturday morning and involved a single vehicle driving north on Bradshaw Road just south of Jackson Road.

Just after 12:30 a.m., the driver of a Jaguar sedan skid onto a raised concrete median and crashed into a tree as a result. The Jaguar was split in two and burst into flames, killing both the driver and the passenger, who have not yet been identified. CHP officials say the car was being driven very fast.

CHP officials are still investigating all three of the fatal crashes.

“The South Sacramento Area would like to take this opportunity to remind everyone to please slow down, do not drive distracted, and never drive impaired,” the CHP said in a prepared statement.