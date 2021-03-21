Crime - Sacto 911

Heavy police presence in North Highlands following shooting, Sheriff’s Office says

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a shooting in North Highlands, warning of a large police presence in the area.

The Sheriff’s Office made a social media update just before 4:30 p.m. stating that a shooting had occurred near the intersection of Watt Avenue and A Street.

Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Rod Grassmann said no further information was available.

