Heavy police presence in North Highlands following shooting, Sheriff’s Office says
This story will be updated. Check sacbee.com for the latest.
The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a shooting in North Highlands, warning of a large police presence in the area.
The Sheriff’s Office made a social media update just before 4:30 p.m. stating that a shooting had occurred near the intersection of Watt Avenue and A Street.
Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Rod Grassmann said no further information was available.
