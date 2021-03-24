Officer, suspect hospitalized after shootout in Sacramento’s Parkway neighborhood

An officer and a suspect were injured in an exchange of gunfire in Sacramento’s Parkway neighborhood, police said early Wednesday morning.

Both are hospitalized in stable condition, the Sacramento Police Department tweeted at 4 a.m.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 5900 block of Tangerine Avenue and contacted an armed suspect.

“During the contact an officer involved shooting occurred and both the suspect and officer sustained gunshot wounds,” the department wrote in a social media post.

The officer was transported to a hospital, police said.

Police detained the suspect following crisis negotiations, and the suspect was also taken to a hospital. Both are “listed in stable condition,” the department wrote.

Police said the scene is safe, with no outstanding suspect, but detectives will remain in the area to process the scene.

The suspect was not identified. No other details were released.