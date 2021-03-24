Two women wounded, suspect arrested in West Sacramento shooting near I Street Bridge

Law enforcement took a suspect into custody following a shooting Wednesday morning in West Sacramento that hospitalized two victims, one of whom is in critical condition, authorities said.

Officers responded around 9:45 a.m. to reports of a shooting in the 200 block of 2nd Street, just west of the I Street Bridge, West Sacramento Police Department spokesman Sgt. Stefan Iwanicki told The Bee.

First responders arrived to find two victims with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to a local hospital. One is in critical condition and the other has injuries not considered life-threatening, Iwanicki said.

A suspect was taken into custody “nearby,” Iwanicki said. Several police vehicles were seen at the Executive Inn and Suites on Bannon Street in Sacramento.

Iwanicki said police do not believe there are any outstanding suspects or any danger to the public.

Roads in the area remain closed as detectives investigate the incident. Traffic on the I Street bridge may be affected by police activity.

No information regarding the suspect has been released.

Cathy Mikaelsen, manager of River Walk Apartments, said she came outside because she heard yelling and fighting.

Mikaelsen described the shooter as a teenage boy and said he shot two female victims.

“One got grazed in the neck and the other one got shot in the chest,” she said. “I heard the first gunshot, and then the second one — I see him pull it out of his pocket and I see the smoke come out.”

Mikaelsen said the shooter had come to the apartment complex multiple times in the past “to harass one of the residents,” in what she said appeared to be a domestic dispute.