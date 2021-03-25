Driver arrested in deadly hit-and-run in south Sacramento, suspected of DUI

A Sacramento man was arrested on suspicion of DUI in a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian early Thursday morning, California Highway Patrol officials said.

The incident was reported just after 2 a.m. on northbound Franklin Boulevard near Turnbridge Drive in south Sacramento County, when a Ford SUV veered out of its lane and struck a male walking in the bike lane, the CHP South Sacramento office said in a news release.

The unidentified male suffered fatal injuries, according to the CHP.

CHP officers were able to identify the suspect vehicle because its front license plate fell off during the collision, according to the news release. Less than an hour later, the vehicle was located, stopped on northbound Highway 99 near 12th Avenue.

CHP officers arrested the driver, identified as 28-year-old Myron Haskin of Sacramento, on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter, hit and run, driving under the influence and driving on a suspended license, according to the news release.

Authorities said Haskin was determined to be under the influence of both alcohol and drugs.

The deceased victim’s identity will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office pending notification of family.