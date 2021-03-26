Elk Grove man arrested by Yuba-Sutter CHP after police chase out of Roseville

An Elk Grove man was arrested in Yuba City on Wednesday following a police chase that started in Roseville, according to the Yuba-Sutter California Highway Patrol.

Yuba-Sutter CHP spokesman Officer Joshua Oglesby said that Alfred George Morin III, 42, was taken into custody after fleeing from Roseville police officers who spotted him in a stolen Honda Accord.

Police first spotted the car around 1:45 p.m. in Roseville, but the driver fled from officers, heading west on Howsley Road out of Placer County and onto northbound Highway 99 into Sutter County.

CHP officers took over the pursuit from there, and attempted to deploy multiple spike strips on the car after it failed to yield to sirens. One of those spike strips managed to make contact near Bogue Road, and the high-speed chase, which surpassed 70 miles per hour at times, became a slow-speed chase, according to Oglesby.

Still, the driver continued to flee from police, taking an exit at Queens Avenue to get off the highway and headed into Yuba City neighborhoods near Live Oak Boulevard.

The car finally came to a stop on Regent Loop, where CHP officers attempted to make contact with the driver via a PA system. Making no progress with the driver, who remained inside the car, officers used a bean-bag shotgun to shatter the driver’s-side window.

With assistance from a Yuba City police SWAT team, Morin was retrieved from the Accord and taken into custody. He faces charges of vehicle theft, driving while under the influence of drugs, resisting arrest and evading police.