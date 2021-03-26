Video of Cameron Park stalker helps identify suspect, El Dorado deputies say

A man was arrested by El Dorado County deputies on Thursday and was accused of peeping into a Cameron Park residence with the assistance of surveillance footage.

In a news release, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said Darren Duncan, 30, was taken into custody on an unrelated arrest warrant for attempted burglary, according to jail records. But investigators suspected him of involvement in a series of reported stalking incidents from January due to a tattoo on his forearm that matched up with surveillance evidence.

In January, the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a potential stalker in the 3000 block of Oxford Road in Cameron Park. Video taken by the reporting party was shared on social media, and others came forward to report similar incidents. The Sheriff’s Office reviewed surveillance footage of the same stalker at several residences in the Cameron Park area.

In one video, a large tattoo was visible on the stalker’s forearm. Duncan’s tattoo was identical to that one, and he now faces three charges of peeping while loitering, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Duncan is currently being held at the El Dorado County jail on a $50,000 bail, according to Sheriff’s Office records.

Investigators warned that the statute of limitations on peeping charges is just one year, and urged other potential victims to come forward before that time passes. The Sheriff’s Office is asking other victims to call 530-957-5227.