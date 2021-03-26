Placer County deputies arrest felon with concealed, loaded pistol, Sheriff’s Office says

A 63-year-old man was arrested recently after deputies found a concealed pistol on him during a traffic stop. Placer County Sheriff's Office

A 63-year-old Nevada City man was arrested by Placer County deputies on suspicion of possessing a concealed gun despite being forbidden from doing so, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

In a news release, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said David Roper was taken into custody during a traffic stop near Colfax on Sunday after they found a concealed weapon on him.

Deputies were conducting extra patrols on Alpine Circle around 7:40 p.m. following a recent burglary when they spotted a suspicious-looking truck driving on the road.

A deputy made contact with Roper, the driver of the truck, when he noticed what turned out to be an air rifle sitting in the truck’s center seat.

“Fortunately the air rifle was a replica, but as we have mentioned before, it is nearly impossible to distinguish between a real and realistic-looking firearm, until it’s too late,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

The deputy then searched Roper, and found a loaded derringer-style pistol in his front pocket.

Roper was determined to be previously convicted of a felony, rendering him ineligible to possess a gun. He was arrested on suspicion of felony firearm possession and concealing a gun.

Placer County jail records indicate that he remains in custody on a $100,000 bail.