‘Kill them all’: Woodland PD looking for man who made racist, anti-Asian threats

Woodland police officers are searching for a man who shouted racist, anti-Asian threats at a woman leaving a Walmart Thursday evening.

In a news release, the Woodland Police Department said that an Asian American woman was leaving the Walmart store at the corner of California and West Elliot streets just after 7 p.m. when she was accosted by a man’s verbal assaults.

The woman reported that the man was yelling from across the street, threatening to find “the Chinese and kill them all,” according to the police department.

She walked out of the area, but the man followed as she tried to walk home, still making threats. She turned into an apartment complex’s parking lot to hide and waited for the man to leave. Officers arrived on scene afterward and searched for the man, but didn’t find him.

“The Woodland Police Department does not tolerate threats based on race, gender, sexual orientation or religion,” officials said in a statement. “Our department will continue to take these incidents seriously. We are aware of the recent series of attacks on members of the Asian Pacific Islander (API) community across our nation ... We encourage victims of race-based violence to come forward and report incidents.”

The police department is asking anyone who witnessed the verbal assault or who has information on the suspect to contact dispatchers at 530-666-2411.