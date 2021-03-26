Probation search in Rocklin leads to two arrests after officers find stolen assault rifles

Two people were arrested following a probation search on Meadow Way in Rocklin. Rocklin Police Department

Two people were arrested by probation officers at a Rocklin home on Thursday following a search that yielded a small trove of guns and drugs.

In a news release, the Rocklin Police Department said Rocklin residents Siriwut Tavanyong, 26, and Stephaine Kapaun, 21, were taken into custody on numerous charges relating to the stolen guns and illegal drugs found at a home on the 3300 block of Meadow Way.

Rocklin detectives were sent out to the home to conduct a search of Tavanyong, who was on probation for prior offense out of Sacramento County of assault with a firearm, meaning he is forbidden from possessing guns or ammunition.

At the home, Rocklin officers working alongside Sacramento County probation officers found three stolen guns — two assault rifles and one pistol — plus eight high-capacity magazines, thousands of rounds in various calibers and about 90 pills containing fentanyl. Officers also found a large amount of cash.

Tavanyong faces multiple charges, including felony firearm possession, drug possession and possession of stolen property, according to Sacramento County probation officials. Kapaun faces charges including drug possession, possessing stolen property and possessing an assault rifle.

Records from the Placer County Sheriff’s Office show that both Tavanyong and Kapaun are in custody and are being held without bail.