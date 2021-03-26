Yolo County deputies searching for missing teens out of Knights Landing

Isabella Romero-Eddy, 14, and Julia Sterrett, 16, went missing from Knights Landing on Wednesday. Yolo County Sheriff's Office

The Yolo County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two missing girls who were last seen in Knights Landing on Wednesday.

Isabella Romero-Eddy, 14, and Julia Sterrett, 16, haven’t been seen since then. Romero-Eddy also has a medical condition that makes her especially at risk, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Romero-Eddy is 4 feet 11 inches tall, has brown eyes and brown hair and weighs about 105 pounds. Sterrett, who may also go by Romero, is 5 feet 5 inches tall with brown eyes and black hair and weighs about 130 pounds.

A missing poster shared by family members of Romero-Eddy states that the girls may be headed to Los Angeles.

Yolo County deputies are asking anyone with information regarding the girls’ whereabouts to call dispatchers at 530-666-8282.