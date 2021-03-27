Placer County Sheriff’s Office confirms third suicide at Foresthill Bridge since December

Placer County law enforcement confirmed a suicide at the Foresthill Bridge on Friday, the third in just four months at the American River crossing.

Angela Musallam, a spokeswoman for the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed the death and said that coroner’s officials are still investigating the incident.

The two most recent suicides at the Foresthill Bridge were on back-to-back days just before the Christmas holiday. Gold Country Media reported that there have now been 94 deaths by suicide at the bridge since its establishment in 1973, three of which occurred in 2020.

In the past few years, Auburn residents have taken steps to discourage suicide by affixing ‘notes of hope’ to railings on the bridge.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides confidential assistance to anyone in crisis and their loved ones through a live chat and free 24-hour hotline: 800-273-8255. The Placer County crisis hotline is 916-787-8860 and is available 24 hours a day. WellSpace Health operates the Sacramento region’s 24-hour hotline: 916-368-3111 or text HOPE to 916-668-4226.