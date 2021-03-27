Man suspected of biting, shooting at ex-girlfriend surrenders to San Joaquin County deputies

Phillip John Rodriguez, 44, of Stockton was arrested by San Joaquin County deputies early Saturday morning. San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office

A Stockton man was arrested Saturday morning on suspicion of biting, punching and shooting at an ex-girlfriend, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.

In a news release, the Sheriff’s Office said Phillip John Rodriguez, 44, was taken into custody following a standoff at a Stockton residence.

Just after midnight, deputies were called to North Filbert Street and Robindale Avenue on an anonymous report of a domestic disturbance between a man and a woman.

The caller told dispatchers that the man was armed with a pistol, and shortly before the call disconnected, gunshots were heard in the background.

Responding deputies found the woman in the area, who she had gone to collect her things from the home of Rodriguez, her ex-boyfriend, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

An argument had taken place at the home, during which Rodriguez was accused of punching the woman in the head and biting her in the shoulder.

She tried to get away, but all four tires on her vehicle were slashed, so she called a friend to pick her up. When the friend arrived, Rodriguez allegedly threatened to kill them, pointed a pistol at them and fired twice, missing both times.

By the time deputies arrived, Rodriguez had withdrawn into the home, refused to answer his phone and didn’t answer law enforcement, which was using a PA system.

A SWAT team and a negotiation team were called out to try to contact Rodriguez. Around 3:40 a.m., he surrendered himself to deputies peacefully, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

A loaded revolver, later determined to be stolen, was found inside the home. Rodriguez was booked into the San Joaquin County jail on suspicion of attempted murder.