CHP investigating a shooting on Interstate 5 near Sleep Train Arena in Sacramento

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a freeway shooting that took place Sunday afternoon near Sleep Train Arena in Natomas.

According to a social media update from the CHP’s North Sacramento unit, a shooting occurred on southbound Interstate 5 near the Interstate 80 interchange and Arena Boulevard.

The southbound lanes are closed and drivers are advised to take an alternate route. No further information has yet been released.

This story is developing. Check back with sacbee.com for more.