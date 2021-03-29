Man killed, another injured in Oak Park shooting Sunday night, Sacramento police say

One man was killed and another injured in a shooting Sunday night in Oak Park, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 3500 block of 5th Avenue in Central Oak Park shortly after 11:30 p.m., according to a department news release.

Police found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Sacramento Fire Department personnel, authorities said.

A second man with a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening was taken to a hospital, according to the news release.

Homicide detectives are continuing to investigate. No suspect information was released as of Monday morning.

The deceased victim’s identity will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office pending notification of family.