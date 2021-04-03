5-year-old boy hit by speeding SUV in Lake Tahoe community of Incline Village, deputies say

A boy was injured in a crash in Incline Village Friday afternoon. He was flown to Reno for treatment. Washoe County Sheriff's Office

A 5-year-old boy was hit by an SUV believed to have been speeding on an Lake Tahoe road Friday afternoon.

In a news release, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said the boy ran out from a residential driveway around 4:15 p.m. near the intersection of Oriole Way and Southwood Boulevard in Incline Village, Nevada.

The boy was intercepted by a Ford SUV, believed to have been driving about 10 miles over the 25 mph speed limit on the road, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

After the crash but before deputies arrived, the boy’s family took him to a local hospital. Soon afterward he was flown by helicopter to Reno for treatment.

As of Friday evening around 5:30 p.m., deputies said the boy was conscious and breathing.