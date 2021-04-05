Crime - Sacto 911

Roadway closed after vehicle hit by train in Galt, police say

A vehicle was hit by a train in Galt Monday morning, fouling traffic in the area, according to police.

The Galt Police Department, in a social media update just after 7 a.m., notified residents that a crash between a train and a vehicle occurred at a crossing on Twin Cities Road west of Highway 99 and east of Midway Avenue.

The roadway was shut down by responding officers following the crash, and there is no estimated time of reopening.

The California Highway Patrol’s South Sacramento Unit is on scene and investigating the crash. The vehicle appears to have been hit on the driver’s side. The extent of possible injuries to the driver was not immediately clear.

