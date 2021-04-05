Suspected prowler leads deputies on chase from Fair Oaks to Auburn, evading capture

A suspected prowler led Sacramento County deputies on a chase from Fair Oaks to Auburn early Monday morning, evading capture.

Sgt. Rod Grassmann, a spokesman for the Sheriff’s Office, said that deputies were called to a neighborhood near the intersection of Leatham Avenue and Vega Del Rio Drive in eastern Fair Oaks just before 4 a.m.

There, deputies found the suspected prowler in a vehicle, and while the driver initially cooperated with law enforcement, the suspect suddenly rammed a patrol vehicle before speeding off.

A deputy inside the patrol vehicle was taken to a hospital out of an abundance of caution, according to Grassmann. The suspect then led deputies on a chase out of Sacramento County and into the Auburn area.

The driver eventually stopped the vehicle and got out, fleeing on foot into a wooded area near Auburn. Deputies set up a perimeter to search for the suspected prowler but didn’t find anyone. Grassmann said he was confident “that we will have someone in custody at some point.” No suspect description was available.