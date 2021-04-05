Elk Grove pet groomer sentenced on animal cruelty charge after dog’s death, prosecutors say

An Elk Grove pet groomer was sentenced to jail time on Thursday on an animal cruelty charge that was brought after a dog’s death, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office.

In a news release, the District Attorney’s office said that Stephanie Frentz, the owner and operator of Soapy Paws grooming services, was sentenced to 180 days in jail, two years probation and was also ordered to stop grooming animals for 10 years.

According to Sacramento County court records, Frentz pleaded no contest to a single felony charge of animal cruelty on Feb. 11. Another felony charge was dismissed.

Prosecutors accused Frentz of allowing a miniature schnauzer named Rosco to fall off a grooming table on May 29, 2020, and failing to come to his aid for several minutes, during which time the dog died of strangulation. Prosecutors also said that Frentz was not forthcoming about the cause of the dog’s death afterward.

“Through the efforts of Elk Grove Animal Control and the District Attorney‘s Office, it was determined that Frentz’s negligence while grooming Rosco caused his death,” the District Attorney’s office wrote in a statement.