One man dead, another wounded in overnight shooting, South Lake Tahoe police say

Police in South Lake Tahoe are investigating a Wednesday morning shooting that left one dead and another injured.

According to the South Lake Tahoe Police Department, the shooting occurred around 1 a.m. in the area of Sierra Boulevard and Alma Avenue. Through traffic on the road was closed as officers investigate the shooting.

Lieutenant Travis Cabral, a spokesman for the department, said that one man was dead and another was in a hospital in stable but critical condition.

After receiving several 911 calls regarding the shooting, officers arrived to find a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead after being transported for medical treatment. Another man suffering one gunshot wound was taken to the hospital.

Police currently believe that the shooting occurred between the two men, and there are no outstanding suspects, according to Cabral.

“As of this time there is no threat to the community related to this incident,” the police department wrote in a statement, but added that residents should stay out of the area.