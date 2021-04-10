West Sacramento police searching for man accused of assault who got away in Corolla

West Sacramento police are looking for a suspect accused of assaulting a woman at the Town Center Plaza near Jefferson Boulevard a week ago.

According to police, the victim was walking out of a store when a man wearing a black hoodie and mask reached out of a car and assaulted the woman. Authorities say that the man then fled north in a car.

Police are asking the public to help identify the suspect, who was in a silver or gold Toyota Corolla that was missing the front driver hubcap and had damaged to the passenger side and front fender.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the West Sacramento Police Department at crimetip@cityofwestsacramento.org.