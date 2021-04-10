West Sacramento man receives probation after conviction for murder in 2000

Sac Courts stockart

A West Sacramento man convicted of a 2000 murder and sentenced to life in prison was granted parole by the state Board of Parole Hearings on Wednesday.

David Cree, 41, was denied parole in 2014, 2017 and 2019. In 2016, Cree was granted parole by the board, but the decision was reversed by Gov. Jerry Brown.

The decision still needs review by the parole board and Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Cree, who is currently an inmate at the Correctional Training Facility in Soledad, was convicted of murder after he and a minor drove along Capitol Avenue in West Sacramento while drinking on Oct. 8, 2000. The pair had a sawed-off shotgun and drove by Jimmie Richardson and Gregory Rowan. Cree pulled over and asked Rowan where “the girls” were and the minor fired shots at Richardson and Rowan.

Richardson died that day and Rowan suffered serious injuries but survived.

Cree claims that the he was looking for someone who had stabbed him 10 months earlier.

Commissioners Troy Taira and Nancy Wong argued at the virtual parole board hearing that Cree no longer posed an unreasonable risk to public safety. The hearing was also attended by Richardson’s daughters and Yolo County Chief Deputy District Attorney Jonathan Raven.

There was concern that Cree admitted for the first time to finding the shotgun used in the crime and hiding it at his uncle’s house during the hearing. Additionally, Cree’s involvement in domestic violence prior to the murder conviction was of concern, but the commissioners still believe that Cree is rehabilitated and earned a parole date.

Cree was also convicted in 1996 of shooting and killing a 46-year-old man who had acted in a sexually aggressive manner toward him, resulting in a three-year sentence at the California Youth Authority.