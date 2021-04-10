Galt man arrested after police seize meth, heroin during probation search

A 27-year-old Galt man is facing drug charges after police say they found him in possession of two bags of suspected methamphetamine, heroin and prescription pills that weren’t his.

The Galt Police Department responded to the 12000 block of E. Stockton Boulevard on Thursday night after receiving a report of a man refusing to leave a business. Officers encountered Justin O’Neil in front of a nearby business and conducted a probation search.

In addition to the bags of drugs, officers also located a digital scale and cash with O’Neil, they said. The total weight of the suspected methamphetamine was over 53 grams, police said in a social media post.

O’Neil was arrested by officers and booked at the Sacramento County Main Jail. According to police, he faces charges of possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.