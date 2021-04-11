Sacramento County deputies arrest woman suspected in $250,000 employment fraud scheme

Sacramento County deputies on Friday arrested a woman suspected of involvement in a fraud scheme against the California Employment Development Department.

In a news release, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office said Jamie Williams-Major was taken into custody on suspicion of fraudulently taking more than $250,000 from the employment agency in a scheme involving several others.

Williams-Major, 35, was arrested while at work. Afterward, investigators served a search warrant at her Laramie Lane home which revealed EDD paperwork from fraudulent accounts as well as fraudulent credit card information.

Six other suspects are in custody, according to the District Attorney’s Office, four of whom are in Sacramento County. Of those, two are facing murder charges.

Two other suspects not in Sacramento County custody are being held by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, and they will be brought to Sacramento to face fraud charges, along with the other suspects. According to the District Attorney’s Office, several of these suspects have been previously convicted on gang-related offenses.

The District Attorney’s Office alleged that Williams-Major and the other suspects received more than $250,000 through the scheme.

“The circumstances of this investigation and arrest are unfortunately another example of what has become one of the most lucrative criminal enterprises in California’s history, EDD fraud,” Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert said in a prepared statement.

Williams-Major is in custody at Sacramento County Main Jail and is ineligible for bail. She faces a felony charge of conspiracy and another felony charge of fraud.