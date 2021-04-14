CHP dog helps sniff out 80 pounds of meth, fentanyl during Highway 99 traffic stop

Apis, a CHP K-9, helped uncover a reported 80 pounds of methamphetamine and 11 pounds of fentanyl in a speeding sedan during a recent stop.

California Highway Patrol officers last week recovered a massive amount of methamphetamine and fentanyl tablets after pulling over a Toyota Corolla sedan for speeding.

An officer making a traffic stop on the vehicle “observed several factors which (led) him to suspect the occupants were engaged in criminal activity,” at which point a K-9 named Apis searched the vehicle, the CHP Valley Division said in a Facebook post Wednesday morning.

Apis sniffed out narcotics, and a lot of them. The CHP says a vehicle search revealed “approximately 81 pounds of methamphetamine inside a large cardboard box” along with “approximately 11 pounds of fentanyl tablets.”

The bust happened around 2:45 p.m. last Friday, on Highway 99 near the Yosemite Avenue exit in Manteca, according to CHP Valley Division spokesman Officer Eulogio Ceja.

Officers arrested two occupants of the Toyota on multiple drug-related charges, according to the CHP. The suspects were not identified.

Photos from the bust showed Apis posing in front of at least 80 bags of meth and about two dozen bags of blue pills laid out on a table.