Sacramento County pair arrested with loaded gun, meth and heroin, Placer deputies say

Two Sacramento County residents were arrested on drug-related charges in Placer County after deputies found a loaded gun, methamphetamine and heroin in their vehicle, sheriff’s officials said.

The traffic stop occurred about 10:30 p.m. Sunday along Locksley Lane in Auburn, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office announced in a Facebook post Wednesday morning.

The deputies pulled over the vehicle and questioned the driver, James Wilson, 31, and the passenger, Jazzmine Yocum, 26. During the traffic stop, the deputies discovered the vehicle had stolen license plates, sheriff’s officials said.

The deputies searched the vehicle and found a loaded Springfield 1911 pistol in the center console, 87 grams of meth, ten grams of black-tar heroin, a digital weight scale and 38 small plastic bags, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Wilson also had a “large amount of cash.”

Sheriff’s officials did not indicate how much cash was found.

Wilson and Yocum were both arrested on suspicion of possessing and transporting drugs for sale, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Wilson also was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a gun, drug possession while armed with a loaded gun and tampering with a vehicle.

Wilson and Yocum remained in custody at the Placer County Jail Wednesday morning. Wilson’s bail was set at $150,000, according to jail records. Yocum’s bail was $125,5000, and she also was being held on a Sacramento County arrest warrant on a drug possession charge.