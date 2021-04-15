Brother arrested on suspicion of manslaughter weeks after Sacramento man’s death

Sacramento County deputies arrested a man this week in connection with the death of his younger brother last month.

Akram Husain, 30, was arrested and booked into the Sacramento County jail Tuesday on a single count of involuntary manslaughter following an investigation into the death of his brother, 27-year-old Anwar Husain, who died March 8 under circumstances considered suspicious, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release late Wednesday.

The news release described Anwar Husain as having Down syndrome. No details were released regarding his cause of death or Akram Husain’s alleged involvement, or where the death took place, though the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office decedent log list Anwar as a resident of Sacramento.

Akram Husain was booked into jail Tuesday with bail set at $100,000. He was released on bail the same day, county jail records show.

No other details regarding the incident were immediately available.