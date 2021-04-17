Cement truck driver killed in crash on Highway 50 near Watt Avenue, CHP says

A driver was killed in a crash Saturday morning on Highway 50 near Rosemont, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officer Trent Senter, a spokesman for the CHP’s East Sacramento office, said the deadly crash involved a cement truck that overturned on the westbound lanes of the highway near the Watt Avenue exit. The driver of the truck died, Senter said.

The crash was reported around 6:30 a.m., and westbound traffic on the highway was reduced to one lane. Caltrans said that drivers should expect delays in the area until 1 p.m.

CHP officers remained on on the scene Saturday morning as they investigated into the cause of the crash.