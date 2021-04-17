Sacramento woman who stopped to help crash victim killed on Folsom Boulevard, CHP says

A Sacramento woman was killed in a crash Friday night near La Riviera after stopping to help someone who was injured in another collision, according to the California Highway Patrol.

In a news release, the CHP’s East Sacramento office said the first crash occurred around 9:15 p.m. as a pedestrian was hit in the eastbound lanes of Folsom Boulevard west of Bradshaw Road.

The person suffered minor injuries, and several people stopped to help. One woman stopped her vehicle in the No. 1 westbound lane of Folsom Boulevard and got out to assist, according to the CHP.

Another woman who had been headed eastbound stopped her vehicle in the center turn lane and got out, where she and the other woman stood while contacting emergency services personnel.

Then, another driver in a 2016 Infiniti Q35 approached the No. 1 westbound lane at approximately 45 mph, according to CHP. The driver swerved to the left to avoid the stopped car, but hit the parked Hyundai Sonata in the center turn lane, pushing the car into both women.

One woman, a 33-year-old from Sacramento, suffered minor injuries. The other, a 39-year-old Sacramento resident, was killed. Her identity will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.

The driver of the Infiniti sedan, a 46-year-old Sacramento woman, stayed at the scene and was not taken into custody. CHP investigators said drugs or alcohol were not factor in the crash.