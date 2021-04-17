Citrus Heights police arrest suspected gunman after victim shot in head at restaurant

A man was arrested Friday night on suspicion of shooting someone in the head at a Citrus Heights restaurant, according to police.

In a news release, the Citrus Heights Police Department said that Miguel Angel Garcia-Rocio, 38, was taken into custody shortly after a shooting on the 7900 block of Greenback Lane.

Police dispatchers received several 911 calls around 9:40 p.m. reporting a shooting at a restaurant. That portion of Greenback Lane is home to several major shopping centers, including Marketplace at Birdcage, the Citrus Town Center and the Sunrise Mall.

When officers arrived at the restaurant, they found a man who had suffered a gunshot wound to his head. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive, according to police.

Investigators suspect that the alleged shooter and the victim were involved in an argument before the incident. Afterward, the suspect fled the area.

Police obtained descriptions of the gunman and a vehicle, and notified other nearby law enforcement agencies to be on the lookout for a suspect.

By 10 p.m., Folsom police officers had made a traffic stop on Garcia-Rocio, who officers said matched the suspect description. Garcia-Rocio was taken into custody, and investigators later linked him to the shooting via video surveillance.

Garcia-Rocio was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on suspicion of shooting the other man. He remains in custody and is ineligible for bail, according to records from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. He faces three felony charges — attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, carrying a loaded firearm — and one misdemeanor charge of concealing a gun.