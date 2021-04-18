Woodland man dies and 3 others injured in suspected DUI crash south of Davis, CHP says

An 18-year-old Woodland driver was killed and three others were injured in a possible DUI crash south of Davis on Saturday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

In a news release, the CHP’s Solano unit said the single-car crash occurred around 9:30 p.m. on Tremont Road east of Bulkley Road.

A black Ford Mustang with four occupants was heading east on Tremont Road at a high speed, according to the CHP, when the driver took a turn that drove the car into a field, then overturned.

The driver and a passenger in the right rear seat of the Mustang were not wearing seat belts and were ejected from the car, CHP said. The driver was killed and all three other passengers — an 18-year-old man from Davis, and a 17-year-old girl and 16-year-old girl, both of Woodland — suffered major injuries.

The passenger who was ejected was taken to Sacramento’s UC Davis Medical Center for treatment. The two remaining passengers were taken to a Kaiser hospital in Vacaville.

CHP investigators suspect that the driver may have been drinking. The CHP Solano office is asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to call 707-428-2100.