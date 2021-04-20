Update: Suspect arrested after allegedly firing at officer on Interstate 80 in Roseville

Police say an armed suspect sought Tuesday morning in Roseville after allegedly firing shots at an officer during a pursuit on Interstate 80 has been taken into custody.

The incident stemmed from an attempted traffic stop around 2 a.m. near Harding and Douglas boulevards, the Roseville Police Department said in a social media post.

The suspect vehicle fled the officer and got on westbound I-80, where multiple shots were fired from the suspect vehicle at the officer. Police did not report any injuries.

The vehicle exited the freeway at Riverside Avenue and became disabled, police said. The suspect fled on foot, the department wrote in its post around 5:30 a.m.

The department in an update said the suspect was “located and was taken into custody without incident” around 6:30 a.m. The man was not immediately identified.

Police earlier said residents near Cirby Way and Riverside Avenue in Roseville “should shelter in place and report any suspicious activity,” but said in an update that the area was safe.

Caltrans in tweets said westbound I-80 was closed at Douglas Boulevard due to the incident, but lanes reopened shortly before 6 a.m.

Police say “significant” traffic impacts are expected to continue for several hours in the area of Riverside Avenue and I-80 as authorities continue their investigation.