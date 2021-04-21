Guns, meth and marijuana candy found at Placer County home; kids in protective custody

Detectives arrested two adults and five children were placed into protective custody last week after investigators found guns, methamphetamine and edible marijuana candy and chips at a Placer County home, sheriff’s officials said.

Moriah Charley, 37, and Kevin Towner, 34, were arrested on suspicion of child endangerment, being felons in possession of a gun, possessing an assault rifle, possessing marijuana for sale, possessing a short-barrel assault rifle and smuggling contraband into a jail, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday.

Shortly after noon on April 14, sheriff’s detectives served a search warrant at the home along Frost Hill Lane in the small town of Dutch Flat.

At the home, the detectives found a loaded gun, the meth and the nearly two dozen marijuana edibles, and all were accessible to the five children living in the home, sheriff’s officials said.

The detectives also discovered the illegal short-barrel rifle, a 100-round bullet magazine, another loaded handgun and marijuana intended for sale, according to the Sheriff’s Office.