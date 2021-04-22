1 dead, 1 injured in midtown Sacramento shooting following ‘altercation,’ police say

A man was killed and another hospitalized in an overnight shooting in midtown Sacramento after an apparent altercation, police said Thursday morning.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired in the area of 21st and L streets around 1 a.m. and located two men with gunshot wounds, who were both transported to a hospital, the Sacramento Police Department said in a news release.

One of the men died, and the other was expected to survive, according to the news release.

The department said there was no suspect information available for release but that “detectives do believe that there was some type of altercation prior to the shooting.” The shooting happened near Costanza’s, a sports bar.

Homicide detectives remained at the scene investigating Thursday morning, and roadways within a one-block radius of 21st and L will be closed, the department said on Twitter.

The deceased victim’s identity will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office pending notification of family.