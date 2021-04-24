Woodland man sentenced to 17 years in prison for shooting family friend, Yolo DA says

A Woodland man was sentenced to prison on Wednesday for the killing of a family friend in 2019, according to the Yolo County District Attorney’s Office.

In a news release, the District Attorney’s Office said Stefon Ceaser, 32, was given 17 years prison time after pleading no contest to a voluntary manslaughter charge in March.

Anthony Bosser, 23, was shot and killed on March 15, 2019. Woodland police officers found him laying face-up near the intersection of West Street and West Beamer Street with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to UC Davis Medical Center where he died. Investigators found an opened folding knife underneath him.

Prosecutors said that on the day of the shooting, Ceaser had been spending time with a woman who used to date Bosser’s uncle. Bosser and the uncle showed up at a residence where the two were and confronted them.

An altercation arose between Bosser and Ceaser, the latter of whom fled the residence in Bosser’s truck, but soon returned with a gun. After shooting Bosser, Ceaser walked away from the scene, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Ceaser was arrested the day after the slaying and initially denied the murder charges pending against him. On March 21 of this year, he pleaded to voluntary manslaughter and admitted to a prior strike conviction and a habitual criminal enhancement from a 2013 Sacramento County domestic violence offense.

The District Attorney’s Office noted that members of Bosser’s family spoke during the sentencing, “acknowledging the pain that the lengthy prison sentence will inflict on” Ceaser’s family and emphasizing “that their family would hold no grudges and hoped to one day be able to forgive Ceaser for taking their loved one from them.”

“I commend the Bosser family,” Yolo District Attorney Jeff Reisig said in a prepared statement. “The Bosser family should be applauded for the humility and dignity they demonstrated in their statements to the court and Mr. Ceaser’s family. Showing respect to the family of the man who stole their child on the day of his sentencing is no small task.”