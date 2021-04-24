Placerville police searching for driver in fatal hit-and-run crash that killed pedestrian

Placerville police are seeking information into a fatal hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian dead on Friday.

In a news release, the Placerville Police Department said dispatchers were notified of a crash involving a pedestrian just after 8:30 p.m. on the 1800 block of Broadway Drive.

Responding officers found a person suffering major injuries and attempted life-saving measures. After medical personnel arrived at the scene, they were rushed to a hospital, where they later died.

Investigators currently believe that the driver who hit the person stopped at first, but then sped off on eastbound Broadway Drive. The vehicle was described by police as a dark-colored sedan.

The Placerville Police Department said that it is actively following leads into the crash and are encouraging the driver to turn themselves in.

Investigators are asking anyone with information regarding the crash to call 530-642-5210.