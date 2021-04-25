Woman killed in I-5 crash near Elk Grove. Two babies inside SUV survive

A woman was killed in a single-car crash south of Elk Grove on Saturday night, and two babies inside the car survived, according to the California Highway Patrol’s South Sacramento Unit.

In a news release, CHP officials said officers were called to southbound Interstate 5 near Laguna Boulevard around 7:38 p.m. on multiple reports of a reckless driver in a white SUV in the area.

Shortly afterward, patrol units were diverted south toward the Hood Franklin Road exit, where a crash was reported.

Responding officers found a white Mercedes-Benz SUV rolled over onto its roof east of the freeway in an open field.

The driver, a 32-year-old Sacramento woman, was killed in the crash. Officers found two infants in the SUV and took them to UC Davis Medical Center as a precaution. They were later released to their father with no injuries.

Investigators believe that the woman was driving south on the highway, lost control of the SUV, and drove over the center median and down over the other side of the roadway, rolling over into an embankment.

The woman’s identity will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office pending notification of her next of kin. CHP officials are still looking into whether alcohol or drug impairment contributed to the crash.