Roseville police announce huge EDD fraud bust involving guns, drugs, witness intimidation

Cash, drugs, jewelry and a loaded firearm are seen in an undated photograph provided by the Roseville Police Department in connection with a traffic stop seizure that is part of an ongoing multi-agency investigation of a criminal ring involving weapons, EDD fraud and human trafficking. Roseville Police Department

Roseville police and Placer County prosecutors say they have broken up a fraud ring that illegally took in $2.3 million in California unemployment benefits and engaged in credit card fraud, human trafficking and drug sales.

The revelation Tuesday follows a five-month investigation that began with a traffic stop of a 2017 Porsche Panamera being drive by Bruce Anderson of Suisun City on Highway 65 near Pleasant Grove Boulevard, police said.

Anderson, 42, was driving with Candice Carty, 28, also of Suisun City, and two children in the rear of the car, police said.

Investigators say that after the stop in the parking lot of the Topgolf driving range they seized $11,000 in cash, a loaded .40-caliber handgun, $90,000 in jewelry and drugs that were packaged for sale. Anderson and Carty were booked into the Placer County Jail on various charges, but later posted bail and were released, police said.

The children were handed over to Placer County child protective services, and investigators continued with the case until December 22, when they executed search warrants at four locations in Suisun City, Fairfield and Hayward.

Those searches in Solano and Alameda counties led to the seizure of $200,000 in cash, 2,000 Xanax bars, small amounts of cocaine and MDMA, two firearms, including a fully automatic “ghost gun” assault rifle and evidence of Employment Development Department fraud involving about 200 victims, police said.

Investigators subsequently identified Anderson as the head of a fraud effort that had applied for $4.5 million in EDD benefits and had withdrawn more than $2.3 million from EDD debit cards, police said.

“This currently is the largest EDD fraud case that our office is prosecuting,” Chief Assistant District Attorney Dave Tellman said. “We’re prosecuting more and more EDD fraud out of our local jail and other individuals that are involved, but this is clearly a massive fraud.”

Overall, there are so many EDD fraud cases coming from inside Placer County’s jails that one assistant district attorney has been assigned to handle such cases exclusively, Tellman said. The office has about 45 prosecutors.

The investigation came as prosecutors throughout the region were focusing on EDD fraud cases that began during the COVID-19 pandemic and mushroomed to involve billions of dollars of fraud by inmates nationwide and criminal organizations worldwide that targeted weaknesses in California’s unemployment system.

At the time, prosecutors also were focusing on an increase in gun violence in the region stemming from what they say were purchases of illegal firearms using stolen EDD funds.

Last week, authorities issued felony arrest warrants for Anderson; Alicia Alexis, 32, of Suisun City; Emily Hill, 25, of Santa Cruz; Sean Gray, 31, of Vallejo; and Robert Adams, 28, of Fairfield, on a variety of charges.

Hill was arrested last week at her home in Santa Cruz, and authorities are still searching for Alexis, Gray and Adams, police said.

Court records show Anderson is scheduled to be arraigned May 5 on 23 counts, including felon in possession of a firearm, manufacturing a deadly weapon, pimping, human trafficking, grand theft and witness intimidation.