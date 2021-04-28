3 teens arrested in school burglaries that spoiled 600 milk cartons, Wheatland police say

Police say a breaker tripped during a weekend burglary at Bear River High School resulted in 600 cartons of milk spoiling. Three teens have been arrested.

Three teenagers were arrested and another juvenile determined to be a suspect in a pair of burglaries at a Wheatland middle school and high school over the weekend, police said.

The Wheatland Police Department said a 13-year-old Bear River Middle School student and 15-year-old Wheatland High School student were seen on video surveillance footage burglarizing Bear River Middle School.

“They turned off a power breaker, which caused 600 milk cartons to spoil, along with breaking into the middle school and damaging property,” the department said in a Facebook post Tuesday evening.

Those two were also seen on surveillance video at Wheatland High School along with two other 13-year-olds, “stealing food, and extinguishing a fire extinguisher,” the department wrote.

Wheatland police say they identified all four suspects and have arrested three of them. Their names will not be released to the public because they are minors.

All four face felony burglar and conspiracy charges, police said.

Wheatland is a city of about 3,500 in Yuba County. Bear River Middle School is part of the Wheatland School District, and Wheatland High is the lone comprehensive high school in the Wheatland Union High School District.