Suspects smash into store with pickup to steal lottery tickets, El Dorado deputies say

El Dorado County sheriff’s officials on Thursday released security camera video of suspects using a stolen pickup to smash into a Placerville liquor store before stealing trays of lottery tickets.

The burglary occurred about 4 a.m. Wednesday at the store along Missouri Flat Road in Placerville, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators have determined that the suspects stole a dually Ford pickup from a hotel in the area before they drove the stolen vehicle through the store’s front entrance to get inside, sheriff’s officials said.

The video, posted on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, shows one suspect wearing a black sweatshirt, a red baseball cap and a mask enter the store. It appears the impact from the crash knocked over a refrigerator.

The suspect then went behind the store’s front counter and starts reaching for the trays of lottery tickets, according to the store’s security camera video.

Sheriff’s officials said the suspects left the store with the lottery tickets in the pickup. Deputies found the stolen pickup abandoned not far from the liquor store.

Sheriff’s officials asked anyone who recognizes the suspects or has information about the store burglary to call Detective Cooney at 530-642-4709 or send an email to cooneyc@edso.org.