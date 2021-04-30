Man killed in Oak Park shooting, Sacramento police investigating

Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was shot and killed Thursday evening in Oak Park, the Sacramento Police Department said.

Officers responded around 7:45 p.m. to the 3600 block of 5th Avenue to a report a person had been shot, police said in a news release.

Arriving officers located one victim with at least one gunshot wound, who was pronounced dead at the scene by Sacramento Fire Department personnel.

Detectives and crime scene investigators responded to the scene and canvassed the area for potential witnesses and evidence. There was no suspect information, according to the Police Department news release.

The victim’s identity will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office pending notification of family.