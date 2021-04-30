Suspect sought in 3 sexual battery cases in Sacramento’s Land Park area, police say

The Sacramento Police Department says it is seeking a person of interest in at least three sexual battery incidents reported in the Land Park and Broadway area.

The recent sexual assaults involved “a suspect who approached women while he was driving in a vehicle” and “reached out of his window and struck their buttocks with his hand as they were walking or running,” the Police Department said in a news release Thursday evening.

The suspect has been described as a man in his 20s or 30s with strawberry blond hair. The suspect vehicle is described as an older, dark green four-door sedan with rust.

Police say the investigation is active and detectives are looking to identify any potential additional victims.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact Sacramento Police Department detectives at 916-808-0650.