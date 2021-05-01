Woman sentenced to nearly 4 years prison over Rancho Cordova veterinary clinic fraud scheme

A former Sacramento resident was sentenced to nearly four years in prison over her role in a fraud scheme involving a Rancho Cordova veterinary clinic.

In a news release, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District Of California said Rose Marie Segale, 42, was sentenced to three years and nine months in prison on Thursday on charges of access device fraud and aggravated identity theft.

Segale, now a resident of San Jose, had been employed at a Rancho Cordova veterinary clinic between December 2016 and March 2018, when her and another employee schemed to defraud clients of personal information, according to federal prosecutors.

Segale, who was a pet-sitter in addition to working at the clinic, gained access to information, which she would then give to Marie Antoinette Alcanter, 49, of Sacramento. Alcanter used the information to make purchases and withdrawals from victims’ financial accounts and open new accounts in their names. Alcanter also used driver’s licenses in the names of others that had her photo on them.

Segale obtained the credit card number of one client who used it to pay for the euthanasia and cremation of their pet dog before giving it to Alcanter.

In all, Alcanter fraudulently came into possession of at least $46,615 worth of items and cash, some of which was given to Segale.

Segale previously pleaded guilty to her role in the scheme. Alcanter was sentenced to four and a half years in prison on Sept. 24, 2020.