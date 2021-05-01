Woodland credit union’s ATM sees fourth armed robbery within a month, police say

Woodland police are investigating a string of armed robberies at a local credit union ATM over the past several weeks.

In a news release, the Woodland Police Department said that the drive-thru automated teller machine at the Yolo Federal Credit Union has seen four armed robberies since mid-March.

The latest two occurred this week between the hours of 11 p.m. and 12:05 a.m. In the first, a person armed with a gun threatened patrons of the credit union, and in the second, a person was armed with a knife.

The second of these two appears different from the other, and also different from two more armed robberies committed last month.

The police department previously said that the same ATM was targeted twice during the week of March 16 between 7:50 p.m. and 11:20 p.m., potentially by the same person armed with a gun. According to police, the credit union offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the robber.

The police department is asking for anyone with information regarding the robberies to call 530-666-2411, and reminded residents to not be confrontational if approached by a robber.

“The money can be replaced but your life cannot,” police wrote in a statement.