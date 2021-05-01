Two adults, three kids hospitalized after rollover crash near Franklin, Cosumnes Fire says

Cosumnes firefighters took five people to a trauma center Saturday afternoon following a rollover crash south of Franklin.

Posting updates to social media, the fire department said the crash occurred on Lambert Road west of Interstate 5 shortly before 12:30 p.m., but getting emergency response vehicles into the area proved challenging due to a levee running alongside a narrow canal.

A photo taken by fire officials shows the vehicle upside down, slumped partially down the levee and pointing toward the water.

By 1:30 p.m., fire officials said that two adults and three children had been taken by medical units to a hospital for treatment.