Man sentenced to 16 years in prison after conviction in Rancho Cordova pimping case

A man was sentenced Friday to 16 years prison on charges of pimping and pandering after Rancho Cordova investigators arrested him last year.

In a news release, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office said Bruce Anderson, 39, was sentenced to 16 years in prison after being convicted by a jury on Feb. 23 of one count of pimping and four counts of pandering.

Anderson was arrested by Rancho Cordova police officers on July 22 last year after receiving a tip in the spring that he was sexually exploiting someone for profit. Officers got into contact with the victim and she affirmed the tipster’s accusations, according to prosecutors.

Officers screened Anderson’s social media and found that he was regularly encouraging women into prostitution, with him acting as their pimp, prosecutors said.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, Anderson has a prior conviction for first-degree residential burglary and another previous felony conviction from Washington state for promoting prostitution.

Anderson has remained in Sacramento County custody since his arrest and is currently being held at the Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center.