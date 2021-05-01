Man arrested for suspected DUI after crashing into parked car, West Sacramento PD says

West Sacramento police officers arrested a man Friday afternoon on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and crashing into a parked car.

In a news release, the West Sacramento Police Department said that Marshall Bradley, 24, of Sacramento was taken into custody after a collision on the 3600 block of Industrial Road around noon. Officers determined that a 57-year-old man was legally parked on the side of the road for his lunch break when he was rear-ended by a fast-moving car.

The man suffered severe injuries and was taken to UC Davis Medical Center for treatment.

Bradley, the driver of the other car, was suspected of being under the influence of drugs at the time of the crash and taken into custody by investigating officers.

He was booked into the Yolo County jail and faces a felony DUI charge, a charge for driving on a suspended license after a prior DUI offense and a charge for not having an ignition lock on his vehicle.

Police say that Bradley has been arrested four previous times for DUI offenses, prompting the department and the Yolo County District Attorney’s Office to seek a $150,000 bail enhancement. He remains in custody as of Saturday, according to Yolo County Sheriff’s Office records.