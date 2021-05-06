1 dead, 1 critically injured after shootings, crashes in West Sacramento neighborhood

Police are investigating an incident that left one person dead and another hospitalized in critical condition early Thursday morning in residential West Sacramento.

Officers responded to reports of “shots fired and sounds of vehicles speeding away” in the 600 block of Cummins Way around 2 a.m., the West Sacramento Police Department said in a news release.

“After further investigation, it was determined there were two active scenes, where two separate shootings had occurred, involving two vehicles,” the department wrote.

One of the vehicles crashed into the garage of a home, while the other crashed into a parked car in its driveway, authorities said.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, and another was transported to a hospital in critical condition, according to the news release.

Department spokesman Sgt. Stefan Iwanicki said the two victims were occupants of the two crashed vehicles, and that no bystanders were hurt.

Iwanicki said it was not clear whether the victims were injured by gunfire, by the vehicle collisions or some combination of both. He said the scene remained active as of 7 a.m.

No other details were immediately released.

Police activity was continuing at the scene as of 7 a.m., the department said in social media posts, and drivers are asked to use alternate routes. The scene is a few blocks away from Elkhorn Village Elementary School.