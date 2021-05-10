Sacramento police officer accused of filing false report due for first court date

Alexa Palubicki is seen in an undated photo from her LinkedIn profile. The 26-year-old Sacramento police officer was arrested Tuesday, May 6, 2021, following a months-long investigation. LinkedIn

One of two Sacramento police officers arrested last week is due in Sacramento Superior Court Monday afternoon in her first court appearance.

Alexa Palubicki, 26, is scheduled to be arraigned in a 3 p.m. hearing in a courtroom inside the Sacramento County Main Jail that will be livestreamed, according to online court records.

Palubicki faces two counts of filing a false police report in connection with the July 11, 2020, arrest of a motorist who was found to have a loaded handgun in a backpack inside his car.

Internal police investigation documents obtained by The Sacramento Bee say detectives believe Palubicki concocted phony probable cause to approach the motorist, Andre Davis, 27, after he pulled into a shell gas station on Jibboom Street and parked his Nissan Altima.

The felony complaint filed against Palubicki on Thursday says she made false statements when she wrote in the report that Davis was approached because he had not used his turn signal and because he was suspected of driving under the influence.

Davis refused six times that night to consent to the search of his car, documents say. The charges against Davis were later dismissed because of “insufficient evidence,” court records say.

Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert said last week that some criminal cases involving Palubicki as an officer had been dismissed.

Schubert’s office added that in others “where Palubicki participated in some manner but is not a necessary witness for trial, we have notified the defense of this investigation consistent with our ethical obligations.”

“We are in the process of reviewing past cases in which Palubicki was involved and that have already resulted in a conviction to determine the appropriate remedy,” Schubert’s office said in a statement.

Other officers have been placed on suspension during the investigation, which is continuing.

One day after Palubicki’s arrest, Sacramento police announce the arrest of another officer on domestic violence charges.

Justin Davis Shepard, 30, another three-year veteran of the department, was booked on four felony counts and later released on bail.